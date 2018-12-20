2 senior Delhi govt IAS officers transferred

New Delhi, Dec 20(PTI) Two senior IAS officers of the Delhi government, including principal secretary of Transport department Varsha Joshi, have been transferred to take charge as commissioners of municipal corporations in the city. Joshi, a 1995-batch IAS officer, who held the charge of General Administration Department (GAD) and power department, has been transferred as commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, read a Ministry of Home Affairs order on Thursday. Dilraj Kaur, a 2000-batch IAS officer, has been transferred to East Delhi Municipal Corporation as the new commissioner. She had served as labour commissioner in the Delhi government. PTI VIT PTI VIT VIT INDIND