2 soldiers injured in explosion inside army camp at Kupwara

Srinagar, Apr 5 (PTI) Two soldiers were injured in an explosion Friday inside an army camp in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, army officials said.The explosion took place inside the 15 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Rajwar in Handwara area of the district, the officials said.The injured soldiers were taken to a military medical facility where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.The officials said the cause and nature of the blast is being investigated. PTI MIJ TIRTIR

