2 suspended for using mobile phones in Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur jails

Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) Punjab Jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Monday suspended two employees for using mobile phones in Rupnagar and Hoshairpur prisons. During a surprise inspection early morning, three jail employees were found using mobile phones in contravention of the rules, an official spokesperson said.On the directions of the jails minister, the department suspended two employees while directing PESCO to take action against the third.The minister conducted a surprise check at 7:10 am in Rupnagar jail to take stock of the situation. During checking, head constable Pargat Singh and warder Satwinder Pal Singh were caught using mobile phones, the spokesperson said.After this, Randhawa visited Hoshiarpur jail at 8:49 am and caught PESCO warder Budh Singh using a mobile phone. The Jail department has asked Punjab ex-servicemen corporation (PESCO) to promptly remove the employee.The spokesperson of the jail department said that the minister had in the meeting of all the jail superintendents on May 1, 2018, decided that no employee lower than the rank of superintendent would use mobile phones inside the jail premises. PTI CHS DPBDPB