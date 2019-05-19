2 teens die as car overturns in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) Two teenagers were killed and three others injured when a car in which they were travelling overturned in Sirohi district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said. The incident took place on Abu road under Pindwara police station. The deceased have been identified as Ami Soni (14) and her cousin, Dev Goswami (14), the police said. The bodies have been handed over to the family after post-mortem, the police added. PTI SDA MAZHMB