2 thieves beaten to death by locals in Rajasthan

Dholpur (Rajasthan), Jan 9 (PTI) Two alleged thieves were beaten to death in a clash with local residents in a village here Wednesday, police said.The incident took place when six armed miscreants reached Khapraila village with an intention to loot a jeep, they said.However, the jeep owner, Kedar Kushwah, and other villagers caught hold of two of them and thrashed them, ASP Rajendra Verma said, adding that five villagers were also injured in the scuffle.The two injured miscreants, who are yet to be identified, succumbed to injuries while on their way to Jaipur for treatment, he said.A case has been registered against the unidentified miscreants by the villagers, police said. PTI CORR AG MAZ IJT