2 transgender groups clash in Meerut, police use baton charge

Meerut (UP), June 10 (PTI) Two groups of transgenders clashed in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh on Monday over their area of operation, police said. The incident occurred in the afternoon when a group entered an area to collect 'badhai', a tradition where they sing, dance and offered money, and a rival group intervened. There was an argument that was followed by a clash over their area of operation, the police said. When the police reached the spot, there was a scuffle between the personnel and the transgenders. Police baton-charged the two groups to disperse them, an officer said. Nine transgenders have been arrested, the officer said. PTI CORRHMB

