2 women killed, 5 injured in road accident in Haryana

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Two women were killed and five others injured on Wednesday when a passenger bus overturned after trying to avert a collision with a truck in Haryana's Sonipat district, police said. The accident occurred in the early hours on the highway near Biswamil Chowk near Rai village in Sonipat, they said. "The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle when a truck appeared on the road near a turn. The bus turned turtle, leaving two women passengers, aged between 35-40 years, dead and five others injured," a police official said. He said the injured were hospitalised, including one with serious injuries, who was referred to PGIMS hospital at Rohtak. The official said a few other passengers sustained minor cuts or bruises and did not require any hospitalisation. A passenger, who was travelling in the bus, told reporters in Sonipat that he was asleep when he suddenly felt a severe jolt. "I heard people crying out loudly. The next thing I knew that it was a serious road accident," he said.