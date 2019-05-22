2 workers fall unconscious after "noxious" gas leak at flour mill in Keshav Puram

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Two workers were left unconscious after a suspected noxious gas leakage at a flour mill in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area on Tuesday night, police said. The fire department was alerted at 10.00 pm about the leakage and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials. A senior police officer said two workers were trapped inside the mill, which is on Lawrence Road, The fire department personnel are trying to rescue the unconscious workers, he said. Police suspect the gas leaked from the machines in the mill. Further details are awaited. PTI NIT INDIND