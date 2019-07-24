2 youths beaten up after being identified; probe on

Muzaffarnagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Two youths were admitted to a hospital in Muzaffarnagar district after they were allegedly beaten up by a group of men after identifying them, a police official said Wednesday.Sajjad and Waris were returning to their homes in Dolatpur village on a motorcycle from another village when they were stopped and told to identify themselves, Kakroli police station SHO Jitender Kumar Ambavat said.The group of men then thrashed the youths, he said. The youths have been admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.Police officials were looking for suspects who, the SHO said, have been absconding since the incident on Tuesday.An investigation is under way. PTI CORR ABHABH