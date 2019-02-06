2 youths thrashed for attempting to rape schoolgirl in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Two youths were beaten up by people for allegedly attempting to rape a girl at a village here, police said Wednesday. The parents of the girl have alleged that four motorcycle-borne youths picked-up their daughter while she was returning from school and tried to rape her at a sugarcane field on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Ombir Singh, said.The girl was rescued by locales, who caught two of the four youths and beat them up. Police have launched a search to nab the remaining accused persons, he said. Singh said the two youths were taken into custody after the local police station was informed of the incident. Security has been tightened in the area to thwart any untoward incident, the SP said. PTI CORR ANBANB