2-yr-old girl killed, 4 labourers injured after mini-truck hits divider in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 20 (PTI) A two-year-old girl was killed and four others were injured when a mini-truck collided with a divider on the Meerut-Karnal highway here, police said Tuesday. The vehicle was taking some labourers, including women, from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh to Punjab on Monday, they said.The injured persons were admitted to a local hospital, police said. PTI CORR ANBANB