20 administrative officers transferred Haryana

Chandigarh, Jun 10 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Monday ordered the transfer of 19 IAS and one state civil services officer with immediate effect. Among the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers who have been shuffled, include the deputy commissioners of some districts, as per an official order. Anurag Aggarwal, the managing director of the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd and secretary of power and new and renewable energy departments, has been posted as the commissioner of the Hisar division, relieving Vinay Singh of the charge. Ashok Sangwan, the director general of industries and commerce, has been transferred and posted as the Gurugram division commissioner, relieving Mohammed Shayin of the charge. Vinay Singh, secretary of the forest department and commissioner, Hisar division, has been additionally posted as commissioner of the Gurugram municipal corporation in place of Yash Pal. Atul Kumar, awaiting orders of posting, will be the new deputy commissioner of Faridabad in place of Ashok Kumar Garg. Anshaj Singh, the Bhiwani deputy commissioner, will be the new DC of Sonipat in place of Shaleen, who has been posted as commissioner Rohtak municipal corporation. Yash Garg, Rohtak deputy commissioner, has been posted as the director general, industries and commerce, besides adviser of the civil aviation, in place of Ashok Sangwan. Among other IAS officers who have been shuffled include Mani Ram Sharma, who has been posted as the registrar, cooperative societies, relieving Yashendra Singh of the charge. Sujan Singh, commissioner of the Sonipat municipal corporation, will be the new Bhiwani deputy commissioner of in place of Anshaj Singh. Ashok Kumar Garg, Faridabad deputy commissioner, will be the new deputy commissioner of Sirsa, in place of Prabhjot Singh, who has been transferred and posted as the director of the Industrial Training and Employment. Ram Sarup Verma, Commissioner, Rohtak municipal commissioner, will be the new Rohtak deputy commissioner in place of Yash Garg. Haryana Civil Services officer Jai Kishan Abhir, special secretary to state government, archives department and director, archives, has been transferred and posted as commissioner of the Hisar municipal commissioner. PTI SUNHMB