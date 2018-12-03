2.0 Electrifies on BookMyShow; Becomes One of the Quickest Films to Clock in Over 3 Million Ticket Sales

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, India, December 1, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The sci-fi entertainer strikes a chord with the audience and wins millions of hearts across the country Within just two days of its release, S Shankar's 2.0 has taken box-office by storm by becoming one of the quickest films to cross the 3 Million ticket sales mark on BookMyShow. Hitting the cinema screens in 3D amidst much fanfare, the Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer opened to positive reception. With Hindi contributing to 30% of the total uptake, the massive following of the actors, the direction and storyline has aided the film in achieving the milestone. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/693585/BookMyShow_Logo.jpg )Commenting on the success of the film, Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow said "2.0 has done phenomenally well on BookMyShow with over 3 Million ticket sales in a short span. The film's performance in all three languages, specially Hindi, is a testament of its extensive mass appeal. With the amount of love that the film has received in its initial days, we expect it to pick up further over the weekend. We are pleased to contribute to the success of one of the most awaited films of the year."About BookMyShow Over the years, the company has transformed from a purely online ticketing player for movies, sports, plays and events. Today, with presence in over 650 towns and cities in India, BookMyShow works with partners across the industry to provide unmatched entertainment experiences to millions of customers, on par with global entertainment standards. It is constantly innovating to increase its ownership share in the Indian entertainment value chain by relying heavily on its analytic capabilities and incisive understanding of customers. Along the way BookMyShow has produced music concerts and theatricals, introduced audio entertainment service Jukebox, built India's largest organic reviews and ratings engine for movies and has driven technology innovations, such as the m-ticket, impacting both users and the industry at large.Since its launch in 2007, BookMyShow has been committed to its customers. With continued support from investors TPG Growth, Stripes Group, Network 18 (Reliance), Accel Partners and SAIF Partners, BookMyShow (which is part of Bigtree Entertainment, founded in Mumbai in 1999), is invested in providing the best user experience, whether it's on ground at an event or online. Demonstrating category leadership, BookMyShow has expanded its operations to Sri Lanka and Indonesia and has invested in companies including Do-It-Yourself events registration and ticketing platform Townscript and Fantain, a fantasy sports platform for Cricket and Kabaddi. It is also committed to society at large by way of their charity initiative BookASmile, which provides entertainment experiences to the underprivileged. For more information, please visit http://www.bookmyshow.comSource: BookMyShow PWRPWR