20 employees of private company injured in bus accident in Noida

Noida (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A bus ferrying employees of a private company here overturned Wednesday, injuring around 20 people, police said.The incident occurred at around 8.30 am when the bus was ferrying around 40 employees of a textile company to its office in Sector 85 here, they said.The bus overturned near the Flower Market, under the Phase 2 police station limits, they said.Prima facie, it appears that the axle of the bus broke, hit a road divider and turned sideways, an official said."The bus was carrying around 38 to 40 employees. Around 20 of them were hospitalised with injuries, while others suffered minor injuries," Phase 2 Station House Officer Azaad Singh Tomar said.He said the conductor of the bus was severely injured and has been referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment.When alerted about the incident, the police officials reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital along with the help of locals, the SHO said.Later, the bus was removed from the road with the help of a crane and traffic movement ensured along the busy route, Tomar said. PTI KIS DPB