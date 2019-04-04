20 file nomination papers from J-K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) A total of 20 nominations have been filed from the Anantnag parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir from where former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is also contesting. On the last date for filing nominations, four candidates filed their papers on Thursday taking the total number of contestants to 20, an official spokesman said. The nominations were filed by Nisar Ahmad Wani of the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party, Safeer Ahmad Malik of the Rashtriya Jan Kranti and Ali Mohammad Wani, Bashir Ahmad Malik as Independents, he said. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, NC's Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi and Congress' G A Mir had filed their papers on Wednesday. The scrutiny of papers will be held on Friday and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 8. The state will go to polls in five phases on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6. PTI SSB MIJ SNESNE