20 hurt in bus-tractor collision

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) More than 20 people were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a tractor near Bhenval Road under Garhi Pukhta police station in Shamli district here, officials said Saturday. "The mishap took place on Friday. Injured have been shifted to a hospital, of who three are said to be in critical condition," police said. PTI CORR INDIND