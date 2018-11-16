20 injured in road accident in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) At least 20 people were injured when a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway here, police said Friday. The accident took place near Rampur Tiraha on the highway Thursday evening when the people were returning home after attending a post-death ritual. The injured were mostly women, the police said, adding they have been admitted to the district hospital. PTI CORR SMNSMN