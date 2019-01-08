20 IPS officers transferred, redesignated in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday transferred/redesignated 20 IPS officers, including five SP rank officers. Senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar Dasot and Mohan Lal Lathar were appointed as Director General Police (DGP) Training and Law and Order, respectively, according to a release issued by the Department of Personnel. Kailash Chandra Bishnoi was appointed as SP Udaipur, Preeti Chandra as SP Karauli, Ajay Singh as SP Dholpur, Kunwar Rashtradeep as SP Ajmer, Yaad Ram Fansal as SP Churu, it said. PTI AG SNESNE