20 killed as bus rolls down into gorge in Kishtwar

Jammu, July 1 (PTI) At least 20 passengers were killed when a mini bus rolled down a hilly road and fell into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday, a senior police officer said.The bus, which way on its way to Kishtwar from Keshwan, skidded off the road at Sirgwari and rolled down into the gorge around 7:30 am.Bodies of 20 passengers have been recovered so far, IGP, Jammu, M K Sinha, told PTI.Earlier, police officials had said that 24 people have been killed in the accident.Rescue operation is going on, he said. PTI AB DVDV

