20 of 25 sitting MLAs in Cong's first list of candidates for Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) The Congress has announced the candidature of 20 out of its 25 sitting MLAs in the first list of 152 nominees, announced Thursday night, besides fielding senior state leaders and those who crossed over to it from other parties. After several rounds of marathon meetings, the Congress, which seeks to defeat the BJP in the December 7 assembly election in Rajasthan, announced the names of its candidates in 152 out of 200 seats. The party has fielded state unit president Sachin Pilot from Tonk, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura, former Union minister C P Joshi from Nathdwara, Girija Vyas from Udaipur and leader of opposition in Rajasthan assembly Rameshwar Dudi from Nokha seat. Suspense continues on Deeg-Kumher and Rajkhera seats where Vishvendra Singh and Pradhyumn Singh are sitting Congress MLAs. The ruling BJP has released two lists of 162 candidates for the election. Both parties have fielded 19 women candidates in the lists released so far. While the BJP has not fielded any Muslim candidate, the Congress has given ticket to nine Muslim candidates in its first list. Family members of over a dozen senior Congress leaders in the state have been given ticket. Contrary to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's claims about not fielding "parachute" candidates, the party has given tickets to four people who joined the party recently. Former BJP MP Harish Meena, who had switched over to the Congress on Wednesday, has been fielded from Deoli Uniara, Habib Ur Rehman from Nagaur, Sona Devi Bavari from Raisinghnagar and Khanhaiya Lal Jhawar from Bikaner East seat. Former IPS officer Sawai Singh Godara has been fielded from Khinvsar seat. According to Congress leaders, the party has firmed up an alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The SP is likely to contest on three seats and and the RLD on two seats. PTI AG SMNSMN