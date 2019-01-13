20 TN fishermen arrested by SL Navy

Rameswaram (TN), Jan 13 (PTI) At least 20 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested Sunday by the Sri Lankan Navy for fishing off Neduntheevu, sources said. Eleven fishermen hailing from Pudukottai district and nine from Jegathapattinam were surrounded by the Lankan Navy for fishing in the Lankan waters early Sunday morning and were later taken to Karainagar for an interrogation, they said. Their boats were impounded and the fishermen were later sent to jail, they added. PTI CORR VIJ AQSAQS