20 years of Op Vijay: Army holds 'Kargil Victory Run' in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Commemorating 20 years of 'Operation Vijay', thousands of people Sunday participated in a 'victory run' on Rajpath here to pay homage to the heroes of Kargil war.Adjutant General Lt Gen Ashwini Kumar flagged off the 'Kargil Victory Run' from Vijay Chowk."The run was organised to celebrate the nation's victory in Kargil in 1999 and pay homage to our bravehearts who took part in the conflict," a senior official said. More than 6,000 people, including various dignitaries and children, participated in the event, the Army tweeted. 'Operation Vijay' was the name given to India's limited war against Pakistan after the neighbouring country infiltrated in 1999. A number of events have been organised by the Army to commemorate 20 years of Kargil war, and a few major ones are lined up later this week. PTI KND SNESNE