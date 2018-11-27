20-yr-old BBA student found hanging in girls' hostel of Teerthankar University

Moradabad (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman BBA student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in the girls' hostel of the Teerthankar University here Tuesday, police said.According to police sources, Sonal, a final-year BBA student hailing from Buxor in Bihar, was found hanging in a room at the girl's hostel of the university Tuesday afternoon.Prima facie, it seemed to be a case of suicide, Aparna Gupta, ASP, Moradabad, told reporters, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR RC