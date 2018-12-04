20-yr-old man injured following brawl between 2 groups over playing in park

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was injured following a brawl between two groups over playing in a park in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said Tuesday. The incident took place at around 8 pm on Monday, police said. Rajiv was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital with six stab injuries, they said. Two days ago, the victim's friend Rahul had a fight with a local group of men over playing in a park in their locality, they said. On Monday, Rahul along with the victim and his two other friends went to the park to teach them a lesson, police said. Eventually, a brawl broke out between the two groups following which Rajiv was injured. Two other people involved in the incident were identified as Bhola and Lalit, police said. Rajiv sustained stab injuries on his leg, hips and chest, police said, adding that he was stated to be in stable condition now. A case was registered in the matter and a probe was underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Seju Kuruvilla said. The exact sequence of events will be ascertained after the victim's statement is recorded, police said, adding that people involved in the incident are being questioned However, no one has been arrested yet, another officer said. PTI AMP AMP SNESNE