200 Chinese investors attend seminar on investment opportunities in India

By K J M Varma Beijing, Oct 21 (PTI) A seminar highlighting investment opportunities in India has been organised in the Chinese city of Wuhan to harness the potential for greater trade and investment ties.The event held on October 19 was part of the Forum on Global Production Capacity and Economic Cooperation, organised by the embassy in coordination with the Hubei Provincial government.The seminar was attended by around 200 delegates from more than 120 Chinese companies, mostly from automobile, auto-parts, equipment manufacturing, textiles based in Hubei province as well as media personnel and government officials, a statement from the Indian Embassy in Beijing said.The Deputy Chief of Indian Embassy emphasised on the India-China bilateral relationship.The Wuhan spirit generated by this year's informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping has become a new tag line of India-China bilateral relationship, said Dr Acquino Vimal, the Deputy Chief of Indian Embassy in Beijing. Vimal said that the Embassy is working with the Hubei province to harness the potential for greater trade and investment ties, for greater people-to-people exchanges, for greater tourism flows and for greater cultural exchanges between India and Hubei province. A Chinese official urged the Hubei industrial houses to avail business opportunities offered by India.The relation between India and Hubei is as old as Yangtze River and the Hubei industries should avail business opportunities offered by India, said Zhou Xufeng,Vice-President of Hubei Federation of Commerce and Industry. The event was also attended by an official delegation from Madhya Pradesh, consisting of Pankaj Agarwal, Principal Secretary of Department of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and Vivek Porwal, Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Trade and Investment Facilitation Corporation Ltd and made presentation on investment opportunities in the state. Madhya Pradesh and Hubei both are centrally located provinces and has many complementarities for mutual cooperation, said Agarwal.He said that Madhya Pradesh is looking for investment in the sectors of automobile, auto components, textiles, equipment manufacturing and offers great opportunities for the Hubei industries looking for going abroad.Porwal invited the Chinese investors community to participate in the Global Investors Summit, to be held in February 2019 in the state.