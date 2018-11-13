2002 Guj riots: SC to hear on Nov 19 Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Modi, others

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court will hear on November 19 the petition filed by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was the chief minister. Zakia, the wife of Ehsan Jafri, an ex-MP who was killed in one of the worst incidents during the riots, has also challenged the Gujarat High Court's October 5, 2017 order rejecting her plea against the SIT's decision.The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Deepak Gupta also said the matter will be heard on November 19 as the bench has not gone through the petition in detail. The SIT had, on February 8, 2012, filed a closure report and given the clean chit to Modi saying there was no prosecutable evidence against him. PTI MNL ABA SJK RKS SA LLP PYKPYK