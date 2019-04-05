2013 IPL spot fixing: SC says BCCI Ombudsman to reconsider quantum of punishment for S Sreesanth

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday said that BCCI Ombudsman Justice (retd) D K Jain will reconsider within three months the issue of quantum of punishment to be given to former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot fixing scandal. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph said this while hearing an application filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). BCCI has said that since its disciplinary committee, which had earlier dealt with Sreesanth's matter is no longer operational, the matter be referred to the ombudsman appointed by the apex court. On March 15, the top court had set aside the BCCI disciplinary committee's order imposing a life ban on Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in the matter. The court had then said that the disciplinary committee may reconsider within three months the quantum of punishment to be given to Sreesanth. PTI ABA MNL LLP SA