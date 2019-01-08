2013 Kumbh stampede: Judicial commission's report to be tabled in state legislature

Lucknow, Jan 8 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday accepted a judicial commission's report on a stampede at Allahabad railway station during 2013 Maha Kumbh and gave its nod for tabling it in the state legislature, an official spokesperson said.Nearly 40 people were killed and several injured in the stampede which took place on February 10, 2013. The incident was probed by Justice (retd) Omkareshwar Bhatt.The state cabinet, during a meeting chaired by ChiefMinister Yogi Adityanath, gave its nod for tabling thereport in both Houses of the state legislature, the spokesperson said.He said the government will take note of the recommendations in the report to ensure that the Ardh Kumbh, which will start on January 15, passes off smoothly.The government spokesperson, however, refused to divulge the details of the report before it was presented in theHouse.In its report, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India had held that the stampede took place because of lack of proper coordination and absence of disaster management plans, besides security staff crunch on part of the railways. PTI SAB SMI DIVDIV