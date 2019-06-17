2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Sessions court to hear Kawal murder case on July 1

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A court here Monday sent a case in connection with the killing of a man in Kawal village of the district, which led to the 2013 riots in Uttar Pradesh, to the sessions court for hearing on July 1. Chief Judicial Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Gautem also directed the accused to appear before the sessions court on July 1. The case was filed on the basis of a complaint by father of deceased Shahnawaz against six accused. Six accused -- identified as Ravinder Singh, Prahlad, Bishan Singh, Tendu, Devender and Jitender -- allegedly killed Shahnawaz at Kawal village in Jansath area on August 27, 2013. Five of the six accused, barring Ravinder Singh who is absconding, were arrested earlier this month when the police reached their homes in Muzaffarnagar to execute a court order to attach their properties. The five are among the six accused who were facing arrest warrants in connection with the Shahnawaz murder case. The court had ordered that the property of all the six accused be attached after they failed to surrender before it despite repeated arrest warrants. Shahnawaz's death and that of two other youths, identified as Gaurav Sachin, in another incident were said to be the trigger behind the communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013, which claimed 60 lives and displaced over 40,000 people. PTI CORR CK