2,014 bunkers constructed along LoC, IB in Jammu region: JK govt

Jammu, Apr 30 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday said 2,041 bunkers have been constructed along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu region.This was revealed at a meeting chaired by Governor Satya Pal Malik, who reviewed the progress of construction of bunkers, payment of relief and ex-gratia to the victims of cross-border shelling Tuesday.The governor was informed that 10,260 number of bunkers are to be constructed in the border districts -- Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch. These are being executed by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Rural Development Department (RDD) and till date, 2,041 bunkers have been completed and work plan has also been prepared to accomplish the remaining assignment in a time-bound manner, spokesman said. Malik expressed satisfaction over the progress in execution observing that in the past the construction of bunkers had remained sluggish which has gained traction during the recent months. However, the executing agencies and deputy commissioners were directed to accord primacy to the construction of bunkers -- it is a strong felt need in the border areas. As many as 215 bunkers in Samba and Poonch districts, which were being executed by the PWD and have remained unallotted and untendered were decided to be constructed through RDD to ensure their speedy completion, spokesperson said.With regard to ex-gratia relief to the victims of cross-border firing, the governor was informed that the relief has been paid in respect of all eligible and approved cases of death, permanent disability, injuries and damage to crops, houses and livestock, up to March this year. The assistance has also been provided under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) in respect of 73 cases and central assistance to 50 cases, the spokesperson said.The governor expressed satisfaction, especially with regard to disposal of relief cases of the displaced persons of 1947, 1965 and 1971.He was informed that out of 26,000 families which had applied, the cases in respect of 23,576 families have already been sanctioned for release of payment, which is made directly into the accounts of the recipients. PTI AB KJ