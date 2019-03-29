2016 sedition case: Court pulls up Delhi Police over non-appearance of DCP

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) A Delhi court Friday pulled up the Delhi Police over non-appearance of DCP who was asked to file report in the 2016 JNU sedition case. The Delhi Police had earlier told the court that authorities were yet to give requisite sanctions to prosecute former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the case, and it would take two to three months to procure the sanctions. On January 14, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016. The court had also sought a report from the deputy commissioner of police assigned to the case. PTI UK URD URD SNESNE