2018 Autocar Performance Show set to Thrill Car and Bike Enthusiasts

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The 13th edition of the Autocar Performance Show, Mumbai's largest auto show, will be held at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, from December 13th - 16th, 2018.This much-awaited, four-day extravaganza is a celebration of the best cars and bikes the Indian market has to offer. It will also showcase some of the fastest cars and bikes in the world to thrill auto enthusiasts. This year, a record number of brands will participate in the Autocar Performance Show including Lamborghini, Maserati, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Jeep, MG Motor, Skoda, Hyundai, Kia, Mini, Renault, Honda, Maruti Suzuki Arena, Ford, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nissan, Toyota, BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson, Ducati, Kawasaki, Triumph Motorcycles, TVS Motor Co, Suzuki Motorcycle India and Motoroyale Kinetic.In addition, the Accessory Zone will display a varied range of products that makes a car look better and go faster. There's plenty of live action too in the Mahindra 4x4 Zone, where visitors can experience the thrill of off-roading in the form of steep inclines, rocky ditches and see-sawing ramps in the heart of Mumbai. Motorcycle owners can get their bikes tested on the Race Dynamics dynamometer which instantly gives out power and torque figures.The Nissan Kicks will make its first public appearance at the Autocar Performance Show and yet-to-be launched brands like Kia and MG too will showcase their products for the first time to the Mumbai audience. Some of the show-stoppers include the Lamborghini Urus, the BMW M2 and the all-new Porsche Cayenne. An estimated 100,000 visitors are expected to throng the show over four days.About Autocar India:Since its launch in September 1999, Autocar India has established itself as the clear leader in automotive journalism. It has earned an enviable reputation for its high level of editorial content and production standards. Autocar India has the highest readership amongst automobile magazines in India.For more information, please visit https://www.autocarindia.com/ . Source: Autocar India PWRPWR