2019 Grammy Awards nominations list

Record Of The Year:I Like It Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J BalvinThe Joke Brandi CarlileThis Is America Childish GambinoGods Plan DrakeShallow Lady Gaga & Bradley CooperAll The Stars Kendrick Lamar & SZARockstar Post Malone Featuring 21 SavageThe Middle Zedd, Maren Morris & GreyAlbum of the Year:Invasion of Privacy Cardi BBy the Way, I Forgive You Brandi CarlileScorpion DrakeH.E.R. H.E.R.Beerbongs & Bentleys Post MaloneDirty Computer Janelle Mona?eGolden Hour Kacey MusgravesBlack Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By (Various Artists)Song of the Year:All The Stars Kendrick Duckworth, Sola?na Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)Bood Up Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)Gods Plan Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)In My Blood Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)The Joke Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)The Middle Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)Shallow Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)This Is America Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)Best New Artist:Chloe x HalleLuke CombsGreta Van FleetH.E.R.Dua LipaMargo PriceBebe RexhaJorja SmithBest Pop Solo Performance:Colors BeckHavana (Live) Camila CabelloGod Is A Woman Ariana GrandeJoanne (Where Do You Think Youre Goin?) Lady GagaBetter Now Post MaloneBest Pop Vocal Album:Camila Camila CabelloMeaning of Life Kelly ClarksonSweetener Ariana GrandeShawn Mendes Shawn MendesBeautiful Trauma P!nkReputation Taylor SwiftBest Dance Recording:Northern Soul Above & Beyond Featuring Richard BedfordUltimatum Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)Losing It FisherElectricity Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark RonsonGhost Voices Virtual SelfBest Rock Song:Black Smoke Rising Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)Jumpsuit Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)Mantra Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)Masseduction Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)Rats Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)Best Urban Contemporary Album:Everything Is Love The CartersThe Kids Are Alright Chloe x HalleChris Dave and the Drumhedz Chris Dave And The DrumhedzWar & Leisure MiguelVentriloquism Meshell NdegeocelloBest Rap Album:Invasion of Privacy Cardi BSwimming Mac MillerVictory Lap Nipsey HussleDaytona Pusha TAstroworld Travis ScottBest Country Album:Unapologetically Kelsea BalleriniPort Saint Joe Brothers OsborneGirl Going Nowhere Ashley McBrydeGolden Hour Kacey MusgravesFrom a Room: Volume 2 Chris StapletonBest Americana Album:By the Way, I Forgive You Brandi CarlileThings Have Changed Bettye LaVetteThe Tree of Forgiveness John PrineThe Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone Lee Ann WomackOne Drop of Truth The Wood BrothersBest Comedy Album:Annihilation Patton OswaltEquanimity & The Bird Revelation Dave ChappelleNoble Ape Jim GaffiganStandup For Drummers Fred ArmisenTamborine Chris RockBest Song Written For Visual Media:All The Stars Kendrick Duckworth, Sola?na Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA), Track from: Black PantherMystery Of Love Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: Call Me By Your NameRemember Me Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: CocoShallow Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is BornThis Is Me Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: The Greatest ShowmanProducer Of The Year, Non-Classical:Boi-1daLarry KleinLinda PerryKanye WestPharrell Williams