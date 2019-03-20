2019 India Edition of Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky(R) to be Held May 13, 2019 in Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Coca-Cola, Tata Sampann, Nestl India, Coty Inc., Hogan Lovells to lead. MUMBAI, India, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women will be held on May 13 in Mumbai with Coca-Cola, Tata Sampann, Nestl India, Coty Inc and Hogan Lovells taking the lead as early sponsors of this edition of the summit. Logo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20150714/8521504608LOGO The 2019 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky features best practices for success, leadership and gender diversity across industries via keynote addresses, panel discussions and mentoring sessions. Participating Companies can access cutting-edge knowledge to enhance the leadership skills of their leaders and gender diversity within their organizations at a fraction of the cost of other expensive training programs. Topics on the agenda include building a sustainable diversity and inclusion strategy that positively impacts business, success secrets of the most inspirational women leaders, best practices for influencing in male-dominated environments and changing mindsets to influence future generations. A special speed-mentoring module is included in the day's agenda. The 2019 India Edition is led by a team of 25 C-suite leaders including Christina Ruggiero, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd; Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World; Nishi Vasudeva, Former Chairman & Managing Director, HPCL; Manish Bhagat, Country Manager -- India and Sub-continent, Coty Inc., Richa Arora, Chief Operating Officer -- Consumer Products Business, Tata Chemicals; Stephanie Keen, Office Managing Partner, Hogan Lovells Lee & Lee Singapore; Amit Narain, Head of Human Resources, Nestl South Asia Region; Annurag Batra, Chairman, BWBusinessworld and exchange4media Group and Lara Balsara-Vajifdar, Executive Director, Madison World. Richa Arora, Chief Operating Officer -- Consumer Products Business, Tata Chemicals commented, "Diversity & inclusion are core to the our business. Stronger and more successful women make for a stronger and more successful nation. We are delighted to be a sponsor for the 2019 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky and look forward to learning from the best practices of other companies as well as sharing our own to benefit the larger industry." Julie Hamilton, Global Chief Customer and Commercial Leadership Officer & Senior Vice President, The Coca-Cola Company shared, "Diversity is at the heart of our business. We strive to create a work environment that provides all our associates equal access to information, development and opportunity. We have seen great contributions via gender diversity. Our business is honored to be a world sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky which will give participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success." Added Manish Bhagat, Country Manager -- India and Sub-Continent, Coty, "Coty's purpose is to 'Celebrate and Liberate the Diversity of Your Beauty'. We truly believe in the power of diversity and have seen its impact on our business. We are a long-standing partner for Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky, and continue to support talented female leaders in India via this unique leadership initiative." Shared Stephanie Keen, Office Managing Partner, Hogan Lovells Lee & Lee Singapore, "Hogan Lovells has been a long-term partner of the Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky summit and we are proud to see how we are able to create a positive change in the lives of so many professional women in our firm who participate and network at the summit as well as be an enabler for the success of women in leadership across broader industry. Break the Ceiling touch the sky has been a fantastic platform to promote our diversity, inclusion and citizenship initiatives." Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit: "Break the ceiling touch the sky is a unique opportunity for Companies to learn, network and build sustainable strategies to unlock the full impact of gender diversity & inclusion on their business." Coca-Cola is a World sponsor of the summit. Hogan Lovells a platinum sponsor, Coty Inc. and Nestl India are Silver sponsors and Tata Sampann is a luncheon sponsor. Additional sponsor and participating company slots are now open. BWBusinessworld and Exchange4media group are Network Partners for the summit. For details please visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com. House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. operates across the People and Public Relations businesses.