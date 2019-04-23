2019 LS election will decide fate of country: Sonia Gandhi

/R Rae Bareli, Apr 22 (PTI) UPA chairperson and Congress candidate from Rae Bareli Sonia Gandhi Monday said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are not "ordinary" as they will decide who will rule the country -- those who "destroyed" the Constitution or those who want to preserve its sanctity. Addressing party workers at the Bhuyemau guest house here, she said the Congress will continue to fight to defend the "buniyaadi usool" (founding principles) of the Constitution. "...Elections have happened a number of times, but this election is not an ordinary one. It will decide whether the rule of those who destroyed the Constitution will prevail or that of those who want to preserve its samman (sanctity). It has to be decided that, whether those destroying the society will govern, or those who take the country on the right track will get the reins of power," Gandhi said. Hitting out at Narendra Modi, the veteran Congress leader said the country has never seen "such an irresponsible prime minister". "We had understood the 'dayitvabodh' (sense of responsibility) of the prime minister, when he had said he will pack his bags and move on ('hamara kya hai, hum to apna jhola uthakar chal denge). This type of irresponsible prime minister the country has never seen before," she said. "To those who had destroyed everything and then shrugged off, I would like to say each and every person of the Congress will continue to fight to defend the founding principles (buniyadi usool) until their last breath," Gandhi said. Addressing a rally at Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh on November 3, 2016, Modi had said, "I am being hounded as if I have committed some crime by waging a battle against graft. But, what can my opponents do to me? I am a fakir (hermit)...Jhola ley kar chaley jayenge (I will exit with the few belongings I have)." Exhorting the party workers to discharge their responsibilities with "full awareness", Gandhi said the LoK Sabha election will decide the fate of the country. "The current election is different from other elections. It will decide the fate of the country, and it is also linked with each and every section of the society," the Congress leader said. Thanking the people of her constituency for standing by her in good and bad times, she said this time, too, they have to fight for her. "I feel proud that whether it was good times or bad times, you have always supported me, gave me strength and also increased my self-confidence. Owing to this family relationship, it is difficult for me to express in words the love and dedication you have showered," Gandhi said. She said she had worked for the development of Rae Bareli. "Rail coach factory, national highway, AIIMS, flyovers, underpasses, an engineering college and other institutions, have come up in front of you. I need not to tell you more about this," she said. PTI CORR NAV AQS