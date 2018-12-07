2019 Reed Huabo Vape Expo China - More than Vape

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reed Huabo Vape Expo, known as RHBVE, has officially announced its fair date in 2019. After 4 years of the expos' successful experience in Shenzhen, RHBVE decided to set its date earlier, from August 29th -31st, 2019, since they received feedback from exhibitors that this will allow them more time to sufficiently produce and transport expo orders. Meanwhile, overseas buyers can bring the next half year's orders to the expo since August is the end of the summer holiday. As the partner of China's only official e-cig association, ECCC, RHBVE has a variety of top brand exhibitors in E-cig, E-liquid, pods, kits, and heat-not-burn device industries. They will have the chance to hold the 2nd China Vape Industry summit during the expo, as the first edition achieved great success by cooperating with APVI (Indonesia vape association), ECTA (Canada vape association), and Intersteam (German expo organizer). International buyers will be the main target visitors of RHBVE 2019, since RHBVE has already made a detailed plan for invited buyers by providing information on visiting overseas expos, media advertisements and collaborations with other countries' vape associations. RHBVE has a specialized exhibit area for different countries' groups. For instance, RHBVE has reached an agreement with Intersteam Vape Expo, bringing a Chinese exhibitors group to Vape Expo Berlin-Germany, organized by Interstream, from June 14th-16th. In return, Intersteam will bring exhibitors and visitors from Europe to Shenzhen for RHBVE from August 29th -31st. Highlights of the 5th RHBVE: 150 Exhibitors and over 30,000 visitors;10,000sqm exhibition area;Database of over 2,000 vape stores and leading vape distributors across China;Database of 500,000 buyers with 26 years' experience in organizing the leading Gift & Home Show in China;Supported by China Electronics Chamber of Commerce Electronic Cigarette Industry Committee(ECCC).Website: vapexpoen.reedhuabo.comInstagram: VapeExpoChinaFacebook: Vapexpochina PWRPWR