2019 Taiwan-India Industrial Collaboration Summit held in Taipei on October 17

TAIPEI, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Taiwan-India Industrial Collaboration Summit was held in Taipei, Taiwan on the 17th October. Minister Shen from Ministry of Economic Affair stated there are 55 electronics industries in Taiwan, gradually forming a Taiwanese electronic supply chain settlement in central and southern India. India has become a Taiwanese business layout. Important stronghold. The Industrial Bureau pointed out that the government is assisting Taiwanese manufacturers to enter the Indian water market. In the future, India will become an emerging electronics manufacturing base. The strategy will cooperate with India to train talents in the electronics industry. The Taiwan-India Industry Chain Summit Forum has more than 250 Taiwanese officials and academic representatives.Minister Shen also stated that in 2018, Taiwanese businessmen invested 360 million U.S. dollars in India, setting a record high, while the bilateral trade volume between Taiwan and India grew year by year. At present, there are 55 Taiwanese electronics industries, which are located in the south-central India and become the Taiwanese electronics supply chain. The products include mobile phones, Netcom equipment, industrial computers, etc. The Taiwan electronics industry will be an important boost to the "Made in India" policy.Under the impact of the US trade war, the global electronic supply chain began to shift. India has become a new manufacturing base for electronic parts supply chain, including important Taiwanese companies such as Wistron, Hon Hai and Zhengyi. In recent years, it has strengthened its ability to produce electronic products in India. In southern India, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other places, Taiwan's electronics industry corridors have formed, and more than 20 Taiwanese electronics or automobile-related industries have entered.The Strategy Committee signed a cooperation project with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) in the Taiwan India Industry Chain Summit to train electronic talents. Gundam Energy and Abhishek India signed a power supply solution for cutting into the Indian electric vehicle market; Sun Hui and India's Smile Electronics signed a partnership to apply the products of the electronic hardcover materials business to PCB and electronic assembly; Net Information and Rooman Technologies It also signed a partnership to provide digital learning solutions for local educational institutions in India.Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191022/2618180-1