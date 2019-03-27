2019's Most Anticipated Debut Novel -- Chronicles of the Mortal Vishnu by 24-year-old Antar Atreya.

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) A 24-year-old author who wrote his first book at the age of 14 and recently co-authored with Durjoy Datta in a book of nanotales is creating buzz with his latest Mytho-fantasy fiction Saga, Chronicles of the Mortal Vishnu! The book, up for pre-order is already making hype in the reading community. With a gripping synopsis, the Novel promises to be an intriguing and interesting read. Set in the next Treta Yuga, it is not merely a good versus evil story. Rather it talks about the entire mankind's history and explains how the world was created, what is the concept of Gods and how civilizations emerged? The book also presents a perspective on the advent of political and economic structures. Glued by the stunning book blurb, quotes and dialogues from the book and with its sample chapters; readers are in high anticipation for this new epic. There are several popular micro bloggings and Nano fiction pages talking about the book as well. Dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces, this epic saga has also grabbed the attention of Indian TV industry with an article on Telly Buzz also mentioning the book and its author. The author says that reading Hindu scriptures like the Bhagwat Gita and extracts from other such spiritual books inspired him to compose the novel as he wished to share his view on the concept Gods. He also mentions that through the book he has attempted to put forward the truth about certain religious practises, as religious things are sometimes misinterpreted. "The Chronicles of the Mortal Vishnu is full of splendid and impactful scenes which readers can visualize cinematically as they read the book", adds Atreya, Author. Promising to be a vividly visualizing read with several large than life scenes, this book has been hailed by fans as the most awaited debut novel of 2019. PWRPWR