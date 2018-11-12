206 nominations accepted: Mizoram poll officer

Aizawl, Nov 12 (PTI) Mizoram's joint chief electoral officer said 206 out of 212 poll nominations were scrutinised and accepted on Monday. The inspection of six candidatures from Champhai North constituency, bordering Myanmar, will be carried out on Tuesday, Zorammuana said. Two of the candidates had counter affidavits filed against them. "One of the candidates apparently used an old nomination form, while another candidate, a retired government official, was alleged to have a subsisting contract with the state government," the poll officer said. While the second case has been settled, the first case will be taken up for deliberations on Tuesday, he said. Wednesday is the last day for withdrawal of nominations. Mizoram is set to go to polls on November 28. The results will be announced on December 11. The state has 40 assembly seats with an estimated 7.6 lakh registered voters. The Congress has been in power in Mizoram since 2008. PTI HCV RMSHMB