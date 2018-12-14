20th annual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Association of Pediatric Urologists begins in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) 0ver 300 delegates from more than 20 countries have converged in the national capital to discuss and deliberate on the developments in the field of pediatric urology at the 20th annual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Association of Pediatric Urologists (APAPU).The three-day conference being held in India for the first time, starting Friday, is being hosted by the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.The first day of the conference saw detailed deliberations and presentations on new developments in the field of pediatric urology, where the delegates presented unique cases studies and medical papers to discuss new treatment techniques, a statement said.Over 100 cases with their long term follow-ups were examined by the specialists with the audience in a separate session. The delegates also got access to the latest robotic platform the da Vinci Xi and laparoscopic simulator at the venue to have a hands-on experience.A pre-conference CME was organised to discuss myths, facts and current scenario of Pediatric Robotic Surgery, the statement said.The meeting started with International children's continence society (ICCS) certified course on Pediatric Urodynamics, Enuresis and Incontinence. Following this, a wet lab training in robotic and laparoscopic surgery was organised at the World Laparoscopic Hospital in Gurgaon. Workshops to provide hands-on training by experts on robotic surgery and managing bladder disorders were also put in order."It is heartening to see such an enthusiastic participation from medical professionals from all across the globe. We have made all efforts to benefit new entrants as well as practising pediatric urologists, pediatric surgeons, urologists and pediatricians."During the course of the conference, intense educational exercises have been offered, covering both the practical and theoretical aspects of pediatric urology," Dr Sujit Chowdhary, consultant pediatric urologist, Director- Pediatric Sciences, at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals and Organising Chairman, APAPU, said.Over the course of next two days, various sessions will deeply analyse different aspects of pediatric urology such as bladder exstrophy, pediatric renal transplant, vesico-ureteric junction obstruction, vesicoureteral reflux, ureterocele, among others. PTI PLB NSD