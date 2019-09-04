21 addl judges in two high courts elevated as judges

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A total of 21 additional judges -- 16 in the Allahabad High Court and five in the Calcutta High Court -- were on Wednesday elevated as judges.An additional judge was also appointed to the Calcutta High Court, the Law Ministry said.Separate notifications issued by the ministry said 16 additional judges in the Allahabad High Court and five in the Calcutta High Court have been elevated as judges.Usually additional judges are elevated as judges after two years based on their performance.According to another notification, Protik Prakash Banerjee was appointed as an additional judge of the Calcutta High Court. PTI NAB NAB SOMSOM