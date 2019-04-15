21 candidates file 29 nominations for 2nd phase of LS polls in Rajasthan

/R Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) As many as 21 candidates have filed 29 nominations so far for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, officials said Monday. The first phase of the election for 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 29, while the second phase in 12 seats on May 6. As per the chief electoral office, 21 candidates filed 29 nomination papers in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies. Among those who filed the nominations for the second phase of the polls on Monday include CPIM's Amararam from Sikar, Krishna Poonia from Jaipur Rural, Ramcharan Bohra of BJP from Jaipur Urban, Mahant Balak Nath of BJP from Alwar and Ranjita of BJP from Bharatpur. The filing of nominations for the second phase of the polls in the state began on April 10. Nominations can be filed till April 18. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 20 and names can be withdrawn until April 22. The 12 Lok Sabha constituencies covered in the second phase are Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur Urban, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur. A total of over 2.30 crore voters will be able to exercise their franchise at 23,783 polling stations in these 12 constituencies. For the first phase, the filing of nominations for 13 Lok Sabha seats has already been completed. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 29. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases across the country till May 19. The results will be declared on May 23. PTI AG AQS