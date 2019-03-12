21 nominated as members of Court of JNU

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Twenty-one people have been nominated as members of the Court of Jawaharlal Nehru University.The members have been nominated by President Ram Nath Kovind.While 10 persons have been nominated under category of persons representing learned professions, including professor Veerendra Kumar, K A Badrinath of Financial Chronicle, six persons, including KVIC chief V K Saxena, have been nominated representing industry, labour, commerce and agriculture and five persons have been nominated under category others.A letter to this effect was sent by the Ministry of Human Resource Development to the JNU on March 6, which requested the varsity to issue notification with respect to the nominations immediately.The JNU Court is the supreme statutory body of the university which meets once in a year and the chancellor of the university presides over this meeting. PTI PKS KJ