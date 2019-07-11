21 pc rise in tourist arrivals in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 11 (PTI) Tourist arrivals in Rajasthan surged 21 per cent in last three years, making it a favoured destination for both domestic and international visitors, the state tourism department said Thursday.Over 5.19 crore domestic and international tourists visited the state with a royal essence in 2018, an increase of nearly 90,000 visitors from 2016, it said.It said the number of international tourists increased by 15.9 per cent between 2016 and 2018. The number of domestic visitors too rose by 21.06 per cent during the period.The Rajasthan government is considering to float a new policy to boost tourism in rural areas, the department said.It shared the information in a written reply to a question asked by MLA Raj Kumar Sharma in Rajasthan Assembly.Visitors throng the state, known for its rich cultural heritage, mostly during winters. PTI AG AD ABHABH