21 suspected bovine smugglers arrested in JK's Ramban�

Jammu, May 1 (PTI) Police Wednesday claimed to have foiled a major bovine smuggling attempt in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district by arresting 21 suspected smugglers.As many as 436 bovine animals, which were being smuggled without permission to Kashmir in 21 trucks and one load carrier, were rescued during the operation, a police official said.He said the vehicles loaded with the animals were intercepted by police during surprise checking at various places, including Ramban, Chanderkote, Nashri, Ramsoo and Banihalalong the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.All the vehicles were seized and separate cases were registered against the accused, the official said, adding that investigation has been geared up to ascertain the source and other persons involved in the crime. PTI TAS KJ