21-year-old arrested for false statement in accidental shooting case

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly giving a false statement in an accidental firing case where his "friend" had sustained an injury, police said Tuesday. The accused, identified as Paras Arora, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, was arrested from the area on Monday, officials said, adding that his accomplice Aamir Khan was still absconding. A firing incident was reported on April 24 at Shalimar Bagh Police Station from Fortis Hospital, they said. During interrogation, Arora said he was fond of weapons and had purchased a pistol from Khan for Rs 20,000. Khan sustained a bullet injury during test fire, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. However, on the day of the incident Khan gave a false story to the police fearing legal consequences. As per the cooked up story, Khan and Arora were smoking near Rajkiya Pratibha Vidyalaya when two bike-borne men approached them and asked for a cigarette. Khan refused and the two men abused him, leading to a heated argument. The pillion rider took out a pistol and fired at Khan, injuring him on his chest. During investigation, Arora's version of the events corroborated with Khan's statement, she said. But, the conduct of the victim and Arora was found suspicious, officials said. Arora was again examined on April 29. On analysing CCTV footage in the areas mentioned in Khan's statement, his version seemed to be wrong and during a spot enquiry no one said they saw any firing, the DCP said. Later, Arora was arrested and a country-made pistol and nine live cartridges were recovered from his house, she said. The fired empty cartridge was also recovered at his instance from the road behind his house, police said, adding further investigation is in progress. Khan shifted from Fortis Hospital to an unknown place without any intimation and is currently on the run, she added.