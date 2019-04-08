21-year-old held for plotting false robbery bid in South Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested after he plotted a false robbery bid in South Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said Monday. The accused has been identified as Kishan, a resident of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, they said. An information of robbery of Rs 3 lakh was received around 10.45 am on Monday at the Mehrauli police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said. One Mahender Kumar filed a complaint and stated that he had sent his employee Kishan to deposit Rs 3 lakh at a bank in Chattarpur area. Kishan left the shop around 9.15 am and around 9.45 am, he called Kumar and informed that two boys on a motorcycle stopped him and forcefully robbed him off Rs 3 lakh and his mobile phone at gunpoint. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV cameras installed in the area and interrogated all six employees of the complainant.Police found Kishan's movement suspicious and grilled him where he broke down and confessed to committing the crime. During interrogation, Kishan said that he had a habit of online gambling and lost a big amount on it. Due to the debt which he had to pay, he concocted a false story of robbery to usurp the money of his employer. Total amount of Rs 3 lakh and one mobile phone was recovered from his possession, the police said. PTI NIT DPB