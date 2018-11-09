211 contestants file nominations for Mizoram poll

(Eds: Adding number of seats being fought by various parties) /R Aizawl, Nov 9 (PTI) As many as 211 contestants have filed their nominations for the Mizoram assembly election, state election department officials said on Friday, the last day to do so. The ruling Congress, the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded candidates in all the 40 constituencies, while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) will contest 35 seats, sources in the parties said. The Zoramthar (New Mizoram), floated by Reverend Zaichhawna Hlawndo, said it had fielded 24 candidates. The People's Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) has fielded 15 nominees, while the National People's Party (NPP) nominated candidates in nine seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in five seats, the parties' sources said. Some candidates are contesting from two seats, including Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla who has submitted his nominations from his home turf of Serchhip and Champhai South constituencies. Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma has also filed his nominations from Serchhip and Aizawl West-I seats, election office sources said. PRISM president Vanlalruata will try his electoral luck from Serchhip and Aizawl North-I. As per the EC schedule, the nomination papers will be scrutinised on Monday. The officials said the number of contestants was provisional as the information received from some districts might change. The election will be held on November 28. PTI HCV KKHMB