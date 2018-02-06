21.54 cr FICN seized post demonetisation: Govt tells LS

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Altogether Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of face value 21.54 crore was seized by security agencies after demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Union minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir said the seized FICN include new Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 notes and Rs 100 notes.

Replying to a written question, Ahir said 39,604 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and 74,155 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination were seized by security forces between November 9, 2016 and December 31, 2017.

He said the ministries of home and finance, Reserve Bank of India, security and intelligence agencies of the Centre and states are working in coordination to prevent the illegal activities related to FICN.

"Information received from security and intelligence agencies indicates that Pakistan has been involved in manufacturing and smuggling of FICN into India.

"However, as per the available information, no instance of seizure of Pakistan printed high quality fake Indian currency notes has come to notice post demonetisation," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes on November 8, 2016. PTI ACB RT