21st century belongs to India: Former Army Chief Vij

Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) A former Army chief today said the 21st century belongs to India, provided all the institutions in the country rise up to the challenges and deliver.

General (retd) N C Vij said the political leadership of the country, the legislature, judiciary, bureaucracy and armed forces, besides the people of the country, would be responsible for the rise of India.

He was addressing the first convocation of Central University Jammu (CJU) during which 14 students were conferred on PhD, 20 M Phil and 885 PG degrees.

Besides, 45 gold medals including two recently instituted Jammu and Kashmir bank gold medals, and merit certificates were also awarded to the students.

Vij, who along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh was conferred upon Doctor of Philosophy degree (Honoris Causa) from the university, said, "The 21st century belongs to India provided all these institutions rise up to the challenges and deliver."

"You will find the defence and armed forces rock solid as far as security and defence of the country are concerned ... You cannot certainly grow without security, and armed forces are ensuring that security," he said.

He said the 21st century is predicted to be the Asian century and it is because more than 50 per cent of the global output and more than 60 per cent of the business is going to be from the region.

"Three of the five economies of the world will be from Asia ? these are China, India and Japan. So that the world is looking towards Asia and the world is specifically looking at India because, by 2020, we will be the youngest nation in the world," he said.

The former Army chief said the country would have the single largest English speaking population and skilled force in the world.

"Of course our economy is rising very fast and at a good pace. The only other competitor will be China but the world is sceptical about the country ... India has been traditionally a non-expansionist state while China is competing with the US," he said.

He said India is confronted with maximum challenge along the borders.

"The western and northern side and coastal line, which is around 8000 km long, are under pressure so we have to safeguard that," the former Army chief said.

Vij said he is sure of the success of "Make in India" mission, especially in the defence sector.

In his address, Union Minister Singh said more than 70 per cent population of the country is of youth and exhorted them to work towards fulfilling the "New India" dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister Modi keeps talking about New India. Have you ever asked yourself who is going to build that New India? It is to be built by the people of India. More than 70 per cent population of the country is that of youth," he said.

"...you have an opportunity to contribute to it and live to tell that I was the architect of New India. It is up to you to best use this opportunity," he said.